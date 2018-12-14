Bicyclist fatally struck by box truck in Brooklyn hit-and-run, NYPD says

The bicyclist was riding in a marked bike lane, cops said.

A hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn struck and killed a bicyclist Friday, police said. Photo Credit: Sam Sulam

A man riding an electronic bike was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn early Friday, police said.

MD Rajon, 21, was hit by a white box truck at the intersection of Pitkin and Atkins avenues in East New York shortly before 1 a.m.

Rajon was approaching the intersection in the marked bike lane on Pitkin Avenue, and was struck when the driver of the truck, going the same direction as Rajon, made a right turn onto Atkins Avenue, cops said.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

Rajon was pronounced dead when emergency responders arrived.