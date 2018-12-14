Quantcast
Bicyclist fatally struck by box truck in Brooklyn hit-and-run, NYPD says

Nicole Brown
December 14, 2018
The bicyclist was riding in a marked bike lane, cops said.

A man riding an electronic bike was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn early Friday, police said. 

MD Rajon, 21, was hit by a white box truck at the intersection of Pitkin and Atkins avenues in East New York shortly before 1 a.m. 

Rajon was approaching the intersection in the marked bike lane on Pitkin Avenue, and was struck when the driver of the truck, going the same direction as Rajon, made a right turn onto Atkins Avenue, cops said.

The driver did not remain at the scene. 

Rajon was pronounced dead when emergency responders arrived.

