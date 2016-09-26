Quantcast
Hofstra misspells ‘Hillary Clinton’ on presidential debate souvenir tickets

Nicole Brown
September 26, 2016
Apparently they forgot to proofread.

Hofstra University may have forgotten to proofread before printing a number of souvenir debate tickets. 

The tickets misspelled Hillary Clinton’s name by leaving out one of the Ls in her first name.

The 350 tickets are reportedly not the official entrance tickets for the presidential debate at the university Monday night. A Hofstra spokeswoman told NBC New York they were meant to be souvenirs for students who attend the event. 

The official tickets did not have the names of the nominees. 

The spokeswoman did not immediately respond to amNewYork. 

