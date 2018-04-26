News Gunman sought in violent Queens home invasion The suspect followed a 65-year-old man home, police said. The NYPD says a gunman forced his way into a Queens home and fought with a 65-year-old resident. Photo Credit: NYPD By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 26, 2018 10:27 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police on Thursday were looking for a man who violently broke into a Queens home and held a man at gunpoint last weekend. The suspect, described as about 25 to 30 years old and having a mustache and goatee, followed the 65-year-old victim to his home in the Bellerose Manor area of Queens on Saturday at about 2:50 a.m., police said. He pushed the door open at gunpoint before throwing the victim to the floor and punching him several times as the man struggled to get free. The suspect then grabbed the man’s wallet and fled in a gray minivan, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, sweatpants and dark-colored sneakers, police said. Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.