LATEST PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
61° Good Afternoon
News

Gunman sought in violent Queens home invasion

The suspect followed a 65-year-old man home, police said.

The NYPD says a gunman forced his way

The NYPD says a gunman forced his way into a Queens home and fought with a 65-year-old resident. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

Police on Thursday were looking for a man who violently broke into a Queens home and held a man at gunpoint last weekend.

The suspect, described as about 25 to 30 years old and having a mustache and goatee, followed the 65-year-old victim to his home in the Bellerose Manor area of Queens on Saturday at about 2:50 a.m., police said.

He pushed the door open at gunpoint before throwing the victim to the floor and punching him several times as the man struggled to get free. The suspect then grabbed the man’s wallet and fled in a gray minivan, police said.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, sweatpants and dark-colored sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

News photos & videos

Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls North Korea statement 'big progress'
David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden Which Democrat will run for president in 2020?
Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, spoke after appearing Stormy Daniels' attorney on Cohen
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown