Gunman sought in violent Queens home invasion

Police on Thursday were looking for a man who violently broke into a Queens home and held a man at gunpoint last weekend.

The suspect, described as about 25 to 30 years old and having a mustache and goatee, followed the 65-year-old victim to his home in the Bellerose Manor area of Queens on Saturday at about 2:50 a.m., police said.

He pushed the door open at gunpoint before throwing the victim to the floor and punching him several times as the man struggled to get free. The suspect then grabbed the man’s wallet and fled in a gray minivan, police said.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, sweatpants and dark-colored sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782.