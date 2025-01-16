Homeless man found dead in Central Park: sources

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are investigating after a homeless man was found dead in Central Park on Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, the horrific discovery was made around 6:45 p.m. inside the park near 72nd Street and East Drive after police received a 911 call reporting an unconscious man in need of assistance.

Cops from the Central Park Precinct raced to the scene to discover a 27-year-old man lying behind a dumpster. EMS responded to the scene and attempted to resuscitate him, but he could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead. His identification has been withheld pending proper family notification.

While the Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, police sources say they do not suspect criminality at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.