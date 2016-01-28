Homeless man fatally stabbed at Boulevard Homeless Shelter in East Harlem, suspect still at large, cops say

The 62-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck.

Police were searching for a 21-year-old man on Thursday, just hours after a 62-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside an East Harlem homeless shelter.

The victim, Devon Black, was attacked after getting into an argument with his roommate inside the Boulevard Homeless Shelter, near Lexington Avenue and 124th Street, on Wednesday night, police said.

Black was found with his neck partially severed just before midnight, a law enforcement official said, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were searching on Thursday for 21-year-old Anthony White, who they said was a person of interest in the attack.