Hoverboard argument in Williamsburg supermarket results in charges for three involved

A pair of supermarket managers in Williamsburg threw fruit and tackled a woman after an argument over her hoverboard, police said, before her father came to her defense and started throwing punches.

The 21-year-old woman was inside the Central Market on Division Avenue on June 9 when the two managers allegedly attacked, police said.

Mattis Edelstein, 29, allegedly threw a peach at the woman, before Abraham Spielman, 21, tackled her to the ground.

Her father, Mark Soto, 41, allegedly retaliated, punching the store employees, police said.

Edelstein was charged with assault, menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was released without bail and is expected back in court on July 28.

Spielman and Soto were both charged with misdemeanor assault and given Desk Appearance Tickets, police said.