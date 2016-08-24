Indonesian Consulate robbed; two arrested for stealing vodka, van, more, NYPD says

An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old stole Vodka, a van and more from the consulate, police said.

An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested Tuesday for robbing the Indonesian Consulate in Manhattan, the NYPD said.

David Rivera, 18, and Tyana Nunez, 16, allegedly stole a case of vodka, a Samsung tablet, a suitcase full of clothing and the keys to a van that they fled in, police said. The robbery occurred early Monday at the consulate, located on East 69th Street in Lenox Hill.

Rivera attempted to bribe officers with the vodka, van and cash when he and Nunez were arrested, police said.

The two also allegedly robbed a hotel room in a Marriott hotel on Eastchester Road in the Bronx early Sunday, police said. They stole a purse, Coach wallet and credit cards, cops said.

Rivera and Nunez returned to the hotel on Tuesday and were recognized by a security guard, who called police, cops said.

Both have been charged with burglary, grand larceny and criminal trespass, among other charges, police said.

Attorney information was not immediately available.