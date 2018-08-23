NYPL brings ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,’ more literary works to Instagram Stories

“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” is the first of three Insta Novels to be launched by the NYPL.

Some of the greatest stories ever written will now be available for free via Instagram.

The New York Public Library on Wednesday launched a new program that brings classic literature to your screen in the form of Instagram Stories.

In the first of three installments to kick off the library’s Insta Novels, follow Alice down the rabbit hole with a newly digitized version of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll. The library enlisted conceptional illustrator and animator Magoz to design the art.

Carrie Welch, NYPL’s chief of external relations, said the new program helps actualize the library’s mission to, “make the world’s knowledge accessible to all.”

The Insta Novels, a joint endeavor between the NYPL and advertising agency Mother New York, are specifically designed for Instagram, with a lock button on each page to keep the story from moving to the next slide until you’re ready. The story also picks back up where you left off the next time you return.

“Instagram unknowingly created the perfect bookshelf for this new kind of online novel. From the way you turn the pages, to where you rest your thumb while reading, the experience is already unmistakably like reading a paperback novel,” Corinna Falusi, partner and chief creative officer at Mother in New York, said.

“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” is available on the library’s Instagram account in two parts. Part One was launched Wednesday and Part two was launched Thursday.

The NYPL will release two additional novels on its Instagram account in the coming months: “The Yellow Wallpaper,” a short story written by Charlotte Perkins Gilmam and “The Metamorphosis,” a novella by Franz Kafka.