Week 12 College Football: Iowa State vs Texas Tech preview, how to watch, more

Two Big 12 teams in the midst of slumps clash in Week 12 when the Iowa State Cyclones head home to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) at Iowa State Cyclones (4-6)

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, November 19th

Saturday, November 19th Time : 7:00 ET

Channel : FS1

Betting Stats:

Spread: ISU -3.5 (-110)

ISU -3.5 (-110) Over/Under: 47.5 (-110)

Matchup:

With just two games left in the season, Iowa State is in desperate need of a win to keep its season alive.

Bowl-game fever will come to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, as the Cyclones take on the Red Raiders. With bowl-game spots still up for grabs, the Cyclones are looking for the elusive fifth win that could be the decider at the end of the season. Texas Tech is looking to clinch a bowl-game spot with its sixth win.

Momentum is in Texas Tech’s favor, as the team is coming off a big win against Kansas. On the other hand, Iowa State is coming off another tough Big 12 loss, giving up five turnovers en route to a loss to Oklahoma State.

Iowa State has struggled through the Big 12 season to get anything going, sitting at 1-6 on the year. Saturday will be the last chance to prove to a home crowd that Matt Campbell and company are there to stay.

Saturday will also be senior night in Ames, giving the Iowa State veterans their time to shine. The Cyclones’ defense has been led by the upperclassmen, so they go out and play hard against the Red Raiders. With the season wrapping up, Iowa State’s defense is still at the top of the Big 12, despite a lack of offense and wins.

Texas Tech has been hot and cold throughout the year, getting big wins here and there, but losing in favorable matchups. The Big 12 has been a tough conference to get wins in, and both Texas Tech and Iowa State are feeling that.

Texas Tech won two of its last four games, falling to TCU, who is currently a top-five ranked team, and Baylor. The Red Raiders did blow out West Virginia, which is the only Big 12 team Iowa State beat.

If the Cyclones want a chance at a win, the offensive issues need to be figured out. The Cyclones put on another lackluster performance against the Cowboys, turning the ball over multiple times.

Texas Tech leads 12-8 in the overall record against Iowa State going into Saturday. However, Iowa State leads the record when the teams play at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Cyclones had their hearts broken last season at the hands of Texas Tech, losing 41-38. The Red Raiders kicked a 62-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game to leave with a win. That ended up matching the longest kick ever made against the Cyclones.

Whatever the outcome of the game on Saturday, both teams are in for a cold, hard-fought night. With so much on the line, it should be as competitive as any game so far in the Big 12 season.

Players to Know:

Xavier Hutchinson – Iowa State, WR

2022 season stats: 1,059 yards, 6 touchdowns, 97 receptions

Hutchinson capped off his historic season last game by breaking the Iowa State career reception record, passing Allen Lazard’s 241 catches. Hutchinson will be set to continue moving up the Big 12 career reception leaderboard through the last two games, as he is four receptions off the No. 10 spot.

It’s clear that Hutchinson is the heart and soul of the offense. With Hunter Dekkers struggling to keep the ball out of the opposing defender’s hands, Hutchinson will have to continue to find success for the team to find success.

T.J. Tampa – Iowa State, CB

2022 season stats: 36 tackles, eight passes defended, one interception

Tampa has really come into his own throughout the season. He entered the season as a core member of the young cornerback room. With the help of veteran players in the defensive back room, Tampa has excelled in his new role, becoming one of the main contributors on defense.

The young corner should be set for another good game at Jack Trice. It’s easy to expect the seniors on the defense to excel, but Tampa will be in a good spot to do his job and give the seniors a great send-off.

SaRodorick Thompson & Tahj Brooks – Texas Tech, RBs

2022 season stats: 1,079 combined yards, 11 combined touchdowns

Texas Tech’s running back duo has been electric through the Big 12 season. It seems as though the two switch off which one takes the majority of reps, but they both produce. Both running backs scored touchdowns in the recent win over Kansas.

Iowa State has a great run defense and has shut down most of the explosive running backs in the conference. The one-two punch of Thompson and Brooks might be too much for the Cyclones to deal with.

Krishon Merriweather – Texas Tech, LB

2022 season stats: 88 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles

With Iowa State’s defense preparing to put on a dominant performance in its last home game of the year, the Texas Tech defense will also have to step up. Merriweather has been a consistent piece on Texas Tech’s defense and should be set for another great game.

Merriweather’s ability to get to the quarterback and make big plays should come in handy against an Iowa State team that is coming off a five-turnover loss to Oklahoma State. With how much Dekkers has been giving the ball up, Merriweather should be in for a day.

Key Injuries:

Jirehl Brock, ISU running back: Broken foot. Out for season.

Malik Verdon, ISU cornerback: Foot surgery. Out for the season

Behren Morton, Texas Tech quarterback: Available to play in an emergency situation. Tyler Shough will start.

