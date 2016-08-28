Ithaca College student from Brooklyn stabbed to death on Cornell campus, officials say

The student was fatally stabbed just before 2 a.m., according to Ithaca College.

An Ithaca College student from Brooklyn was fatally stabbed on the Cornell campus on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, according to officials. Photo Credit: Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo

A college student from Brooklyn was stabbed to death early Sunday in upstate Ithaca, according to police and college officials.

The student, 19-year-old Anthony Nazaire, was fatally stabbed just before 2 a.m., according to Ithaca College. A second student was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and released from a local hospital.

The pair were attacked during a large fight on the Cornell campus, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Ithaca Police Department.

Nazaire was a sophomore majoring in business administration, and had graduated from the Brooklyn Theatre Arts High School, according to the college.

He was on the executive board of Brothers4Brothers, a student organization at Ithaca “dedicated to empowering men of color on our campus.”

Ithaca College President Tom Rochon said in a statement he and others on campus have “spent time, both in person and on the phone, with the family members of the two Ithaca College students victimized in the stabbing incident.”

He added: “we have no information at this time that leads us to believe there is an immediate or ongoing threat to our campus.”