Jersey Shore alum Mike “The Situation” indicted for tax fraud with his brother

“Jersey Shore” reality TV show alum Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were indicted Wednesday for allegedly not paying taxes on $8.9 million in income, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Michael Sorrentino, who appeared in his own reality show about his family on the TV Guide Network, was charged with two counts of filing false tax returns for 2010 through 2012, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey.

Further, the former “MTV” star is charged with allegedly failing to file a tax return in 2011 despite having earned nearly $2 million that year, according to the indictment.

His brother, Marc, who serves as his manager, is charged with three counts of filing false tax returns for those same years.

The brothers also allegedly claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses, including for high-end vehicles, clothing and grooming.

Both brothers are charged with one count each of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

They are expected to be arraigned on the indictment on Oct. 6.

In June, Michael Sorrentino was arrested for allegedly fighting in the New Jersey tanning salon that he owns.

Attorneys for each did not immediately return a request for comment.