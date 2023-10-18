Jets Mailbag Bye Week Edition: How far can team go after surprising 3-3 start?

New York Jets’ Breece Hall (20), left, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles’ Zach Cunningham during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

With the New York Jets on a bye week, it’s a time for reflection amongst the fanbase. At 3-3, Gang Green has exceeded expectations without Aaron Rodgers at the helm but they aren’t out of the woods yet.

To end their decade-long playoff drought, they’ll need to play even better for the second half of their season. Before the team hits the field for a Week 8 contest against the cross-town rival Giants though, this week is a great time to answer some questions from the Jets mailbag.

Let’s go through the latest ones.

Q – Who deserves the most credit for helping (Zach) Wilson become a decent QB? Hack, Rodgers, Calabrese? What did he individually change from previous seasons? Just general growth? (Nick Dzioba)

This is a very good question and one that doesn’t really have a set answer. During the offseason, Wilson improved his overall football mindset. Improving his mental health was an important step for the young quarterback and you are seeing it pay off in droves on game day. This is the best he’s looked at in his career.

That being said, the improved footwork, anticipation, and confidence have to fall on the quarterback room in general. Rodgers has been an important step and their relationship is key, Hackett’s play calls, while frustrating at times, sets Wilson up to succeed, and Todd Downing has been an important help as well.

In my opinion, the improvement on Wilson belongs to everyone in the room.

Q – Do you think they will make a move on the OL before they come back? (Ray)

It’s a solid question but I don’t think they will. Max Mitchell played well against Philadelphia and Mekhi Becton has been getting better every week. With Duane Brown returning from IR, I would guess that the only move they would think about doing is bringing in a guard or center.

The tough part is that there aren’t many wandering the street right now. There aren’t any starting caliber free agents to use so the best bet is to go with what the Jets currently have right now.

Q – Why does the RedZone offense look anemic? (HOJO!- The Mythicals #2 is LIVE!)

There’s no denying the Jets red zone offense has been a train wreck all year. It’s hard to pin it on just one guy though. The play-calling has been pretty passive, and the execution has been pretty poor. As much as Wilson has improved, the red zone is a spot that really hasn’t – he looks like a quarterback who would rather take three points than force the ball into a dangerous spot. There’s nothing wrong with that mindset, but it keeps touchdowns off the board at times.

I also think the offensive line play needs to improve in the red zone as well. Play-calling has not been very good, but if the group plays better in the run, the Jets should be a lot better.

Q – What is your favorite part about your weekly Wednesday spot on the Jake Asman Show (Jake Asman)

Look at Jake with the shameless plug on his daily show! Jake was the first show that asked me to come on to talk Jets this year and I’m grateful for the opportunity he’s given me. He’s a great guy and I think every sports fan should be trying to watch his shows on the daily.

My favorite part has to simply be talking football. It’s always been my go-to sport and it just comes naturally to me. If love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.

Q – When is the earliest Aaron Rodgers can return without triggering the 1st rounder to GB? (Jack)

Jack came up with this question a day later but this was an important one with Rodgers’ appearance on the Pat McAfee show. With the four-time NFL MVP explaining that he is ahead of schedule, the belief is that he could return before the final week of the NFL season. If he were to return too soon though, it could hit the part of the trade with Green Bay that ultimately gives up a first-round pick.

The good news is that as long as Rodgers does not return by Week 10, there is no mathematical way that the 65% snap threshold will be hit. Rodgers won’t be returning by then so the first-round pick in 2024 will belong to the Jets.

