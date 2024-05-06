Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Every year when Mother’s Day approaches I think of my friend who work sin real estate, who once told me that she repeats this mantra to her clients: A home is the most important buying decision you’ll ever make in your life.

I suppose that’s true, but I have another friend who says she feels the same way about buying a gift for her mom on Mother’s Day.

The Mother’s Day gift-buying calculus is different for everybody: Too cheap. Too expensive. Too cookie-cutter. Too sentimental. Not sentimental enough. Too disposable. Maybe flowers? But flowers die. How about a plant? Photo book with the grandkids? I don’t have enough photos. A gift certificate for a hotel on the Jersey Shore? The hotel is a mom and pop and they don’t offer gift cards. Do I write her a check? That’s insulting. What does Dear Abby have to say about this?

My friend said she wishes she had the equivalent of a real estate agent to help her make a buying decision for Mother’s Day. I told her— that’s why I’m here! I tested some products, from comforters to hair removal tools, and did research on some others, and here’s what I’ve come up with:

CanvasChamp Perfect Mother’s Day Gift Ever!

My mom thinks she’s a photographer (she’s always posing us when the families get together, which is kind of annoying when she’s doing it but I’m always grateful when I see the images years later). So, for me, this is a perfect way to get her images onto the wall.

Canvas Champ is run by experienced artisans, designers, and printers, and the high-quality poly-cotton canvas material reflects that. The frames make my living room feel like a gallery. But it’s not just canvas — you can get photo pillows, wood prints, photo mugs, and many more personalized materials. It starts at about $4, and you can get 24-hour shipping. I know my mom’s going to love it.

Zonilhome Cooling Comforters in Cameo Rose

Made with 100% bamboo viscose fabric and Japanese temperature-regulating technology fabric. For hot sleepers and menopausal individuals. Don’t miss the Mother’s Day Sale and get 38% off.

amNY Shops says: My husband and I both sleep hot and cold. When I put the cooling comforter on, I was a bit surprised that it was thinner than I expected — but I swear, once you use it, you’ll be amazed at how comfortable it is. Also, the Cameo Rose color is beautiful and the texture is silky soft on both sides. It really adds a touch of sophistication and makes our bedroom look classy and refreshed.

Ulike Laser Hair Removal, Air 10 IPL

Features the latest IPL technology with 65 degree Ice-Cooling Contact, dual lights, skin sensor & SHR mode that brings visible hair reduction and slower hair regrowth (for the bikini area). Buy now and get an additional $60 off with the coupon.

Marimekko Pieni Unikko (Pink Poppy) Apron

Made from unbleached cotton, this apron has one front pocket, an adjustable neck strap and bands at the waist that can be tied together at the back. Buy now and get 9% off!

goop Beauty Dry Brush & Body Oil Bundle

Discover the benefits of dry brushing—it wakes your senses up. The brush is made from pure, natural sisal, this wooden body brush exfoliates lightly and sweeps away dead skin to reveal glowing and smooth skin. Buy now and save 10%.

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Adjustable Length Pendant Necklace

With an asymmetrical design, the Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz is suitable for layering or letting it shine on its own – either way you’ll be hearing “Where’d you get that?” Get 20% off now!

Jonathan Adler Petals 750 Piece Shaped Puzzle – GET NEW IMPACT LINK

Gifting your mom with a puzzle is one thing, but a stylish puzzle takes it up a notch. Galison puzzles are packaged in matte-finish sturdy boxes, perfect for gifting, reuse, and storage. An insert of the full puzzle image is also included. Get 30% off Mother’s Day Collection with code: MOM30.

The Skinny Confidential Pink Balls Face Massager

Give the gift of toned and firm skin. Using the PINK BALLS facial massager mimics the lifting effects of a manual massage, tightening the skin, increasing collagen production and smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles.

Paris Hilton Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Heart-Shaped Pot with Lid

This pink heart-shaped 2-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven pot can cook, bake and serve. Features a matching lid with shiny gold heart shaped knob. Features dual handles, works on all stovetops and is oven safe to 500°F. For a limited time only get 20% off.

Pink Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Double wall vacuum insulation means drinks stay cold, iced or hot for hours. Choose between the 14oz, 20oz, 30oz,40oz and 64oz. The narrow base on all sizes (except 64oz) fits just about any car cup holder, keeping it right by your side. Comes in a variety of colors.

Parlovable Women’s Cross Band Slippers Soft, Fuzzy Slippers

Made of soft faux fluffy rabbit fur, the classic open toe and slip-on design makes for easy wear on and off. Buh-bye sweaty toes!

Amazon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Designed for moms on the go — zippered pockets, with an easy-access exterior pocket to store your must-have essentials and a slip pocket for your phone.

Speak Love with a Mother’s Day Pop Up Flower Bouquet

With the “HugePop” flower bouquets, and a “Keepsakes” collection, PaperLove is more than just a card. Designed for those seeking to convey their feelings in new ways. Get 15% off with code: 15MOM2024.

ArtToFrames Custom Mats, Frames, Collages and More

Give mom a unique and thoughtful gift from the new Mother’s Day Collection of decorative printed mats, custom frames, collages, and shadow boxes she’ll cherish for years to come.

