In my household, every Memorial Day we display pictures of relatives who have died while serving in the military. It’s a somber time that conflicts with the “other” Memorial Day — the start of summer, spending time with family and friends, and massive discounts on all sorts of items, from appliances, furniture, you name it.
A few things I keep in mind:
Finding the Best Memorial Day Sales:
Start shopping early.
Many businesses start their Memorial Day sales early, so you can get the best deals if you start shopping before the holiday weekend.
Shop online.
Online retailers often offer the best deals on Memorial Day weekend. You can also find a wider variety of items online than you can in stores.
Compare prices.
Before you buy anything, be sure to compare prices from different retailers. You can use a price comparison website like PriceGrabber to find the best deals.
Use coupons and promo codes.
Many businesses offer coupons and promo codes on Memorial Day weekend. Be sure to search for coupons and promo codes before you checkout to save even more money.
Best Memorial Day Sales you’ll find this year:
Early Memorial Day Sale Quick Links
Amazon Memorial Day Sale
Walmart Memorial Day Sale
Macy's Memorial Day Sale
Bed Bath & Beyond Memorial Day Sale
Best Deals on Major Appliances
BestBuy Memorial Day Sale
Lowe's
Home Depot Memorial Day Sale
Samsung Memorial Day Sales
Shop the Best Deals on Mattresses
Mattress Firm Memorial Day Sale
Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale
Casper Memorial Day Sale
Purple Memorial Day Sale
