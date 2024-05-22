Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

In my household, every Memorial Day we display pictures of relatives who have died while serving in the military. It’s a somber time that conflicts with the “other” Memorial Day — the start of summer, spending time with family and friends, and massive discounts on all sorts of items, from appliances, furniture, you name it.

A few things I keep in mind:

Finding the Best Memorial Day Sales:

Start shopping early.

Many businesses start their Memorial Day sales early, so you can get the best deals if you start shopping before the holiday weekend.

Shop online.

Online retailers often offer the best deals on Memorial Day weekend. You can also find a wider variety of items online than you can in stores.

Compare prices.

Before you buy anything, be sure to compare prices from different retailers. You can use a price comparison website like PriceGrabber to find the best deals.

Use coupons and promo codes.

Many businesses offer coupons and promo codes on Memorial Day weekend. Be sure to search for coupons and promo codes before you checkout to save even more money.

Best Memorial Day Sales you’ll find this year:

Early Memorial Day Sale Quick Links

Amazon Memorial Day Sale Explore summer savings with deals up to 40% off & more in all departments. Save up to 40% and more off in all departments. Deals on patio and yard prep

Summer fashion under $40

Deals on tools and hardware

Vacation-ready finds under $50

Deals on electronics

Outdoor must-haves under $100

Deals on summer faves Save up to 40% and more off in all departments. Buy Now



Walmart Memorial Day Sale Low, low Memorial Day prices featuring Rollbacks & more Fashion savings are so in

Unleash savings on pet finds

Better rest, for way less

Up to $500 off fridges & beyond

More splash for your buck on summer finds

Pedal, scoot & save big Shop Now

Macy's Memorial Day Sale Your happy place awaits Memorial Day Sale Save 15 - 60% Off Furniture

Save 15 - 60% Off Outdoor Furniture

Save 20 - 50% Off Mattresses

Save 20 - 40% Off Sofas & Sectionals Shop Now

Bed Bath & Beyond Memorial Day Sale Our biggest sale of the season! Up to 25% Off on Outdoor Furniture

Up to 15% Off Elegant Dining Sets

Up to 15% Off Select Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Shop Now

Best Deals on Major Appliances

BestBuy Memorial Day Sale Save up to 45% on select major appliances. Also, get up to a $500 Best Buy e-Gift Card on qualifying items. Shop Now

Lowe's Summer starts now with savings. Get up to 40% off select major appliances. Double your savings: Spend $500, save $50 Spend $1000, save $100

Spend $1,500, save $150

Spend $2,000, save $200 Spend $500, save $50 Shop Now

Home Depot Memorial Day Sale Buy more, save more! Save up to $2,400 on select kitchen appliances packages + free delivery.

Instantly save up to $500 on select appliances when you spend $3,000 or more on select appliances $248+. Shop Now



Samsung Memorial Day Sales Smart, stylish & now with AI. Buy more, save up to $2,500 on major appliances. Shop Now

Shop the Best Deals on Mattresses

Mattress Firm Memorial Day Sale King Bed, Queen Price! Save up to $700 + FREE adjustable base on select mattresses, up to a $499 value

Save up to $700 + FREE adjustable base on select mattresses, up to a $499 value Up to 50% Off Queens, starting at $189

Get fast & free delivery Shop Now

Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale Save up to 50% on smart beds Plus, get free delivery on ANY smart bed + base Shop Now

Casper Memorial Day Sale Our biggest sale of the year! Get 30% off all mattresses

Get 10% off everything else Shop Now

Purple Memorial Day Sale Fall asleep and stay asleep with temperature balancing GelFlex Grid mattress + base, now up to $800 off. Shop Now