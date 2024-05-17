Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Every year, graduation season reminds me how much older I’m getting. But I try not to make it all about me. I try to make it all about the graduates and how much older they are getting!

Nowadays, of course, there are graduation ceremonies for kindergartners and sixth graders, even pre-K. More graduations means more graduation gifts. Do I get the kiddie’s games? Do we get our college graduate nephew a trip?

To make it easier, for our purposes here, let’s stick to your graduate who is going off to college, starting a new job, or moving into a new place to call home.

We’ve compiled a list of graduation gifts that ranges from the thoughtful to the practical, all sorts of gadgets and goodies to celebrate the class of 2024.

Project Watches – Wearable Works of Art

Watches inspired by paintings are a neat idea. Who doesn’t have time for art? These stunning watches are literally wearable art that is perfect for anyone who’s looking to up their watch game. Wherever I go, everyone (and I do mean everyone!) asks me where I got it. Can you say jelly!



Check out their new artist line of Apple watch bands that have already become best-sellers.

KeySmart SmartCard Rechargeable Wallet Tracking Card

In my household, I am the “misplacer.” The KeySmart Wallet Tracker Card is the size of about two credit cards, and works with the Apple Find My App: Just add your KeySmart Card to the Find My app on your Apple device. Play a sound on your KeySmart Card to find it nearby, or locate it with the Apple Find My Network. Note: Does not work with Android devices.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

It’s so odd that very few of my son’s friends have stereo systems like we did growing up. Here’s why: The QuietComfort 45 Bose bluetooth headphones deliver sound and silence, using the TriPort acoustic architecture. Full charge battery life is 22 hours and Bluetooth range is 30 feet.

ASUS Vivobook 16″ Laptop AMD Ryzen 7, 5800HS with 12GB Memory

Whenever I’m procrastinating I wonder how much of a difference having an ASUS Vivobook 16X would make. The AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processor and the 180-degree lay-flat hinge does make it easier to get things done. It’s one sleek & sexy laptop!

Lifelong Ergonomic Adjustable Height Laptop Stand

This will save you from much neck pain. The top base of the UPRYZE rises up to 20 inches from the floor of the stand and the arm extends up to 13 inches. You can use it while sitting down or standing. Laptop stays cool so it won’t overheat.

Save 39% | Was $114.99 | Now $69.99

Z-MGKISS Extra Large Travel Backpack

What grad won’t want to speed through airport security and keep items tidy? With three spacious compartments and 18+ pockets, including 2 pockets for water bottles, side pockets for small stuff, anti-theft pockets on the back, and an external USB port with built-in charging cable offers you a more convenient way to charge your phone. Sturdy handle too.

Save 26% | Was $53.98 | Now $39.98 + Apply $40% Off Coupon

Modern Innovations Bedside Shelf

The shelf features a cable cord insert to charge your phone and/or laptop and the drink holder fancies it up by preventing spills, which are a too frequent occurrence in my household. The attachable design helps free up space.

Save 38% | Was $31.99 | Now $19.99

Rocketbook Reusable Notebooks & Planners

This is pretty cool: The Rocketbook Core notebook feels like a traditional spiral notebook, the Core is an endlessly reusable digital spiral notebook, connected to all of your favorite cloud services. When you write using any pen from the Pilot Frixion pen line, your writing sticks to Core pages like regular paper. The Core is erasable, reusable, and eco-friendly. It also has the ability to connect to cloud services for storage and organization.

East Pin Gooseneck Reading Lamp

If your grad is about to move in with a roommate, this rechargeable LED neck reading light is gonna be needed. With adjustable brightness and warmth settings, the wearable neck lamp can help them comfortably pore over textbooks late into the night and avoid looking at a laptop or phone.

Get 5% off with promo code: PTO36VED

Adulting: How to Become a Grown-Up in 535 Easy(ish) Steps

This entertaining guide will help young people navigate the stormy sea of adulthood so that they may find safe harbor from not running out of toilet paper to what to check for in a new apartment to fixing a leaky faucet or just finding time on how to straighten your hair.

NAKTO EBike: The Fastest Growing E-Bike Company in the US

Discover folding ebike flexibility and style with the Folding electric bike offers the perfect blend of portability and power. Make your city life more convenient and easier.

Don’t feel like folding? Don’t worry…it’s not laundry, but hey, that’s no problem. Elevate your urban commute with the city & commuter eBike – stylish, efficient, and built for the city streets.

Limited Time Only! EBikes Starting at $499

Dacri Home – The Alternative to Traditional Frames

Amplify your walls in styles and display your posters, pictures or maps with the Dacri Home premium magnetic poster hanger. They use high-density teak wood from Papua New Guinea, which apparently are heavy enough to keep the artwork straight. Amplify your walls in style

Comfy Breathable & Cooling Sheets

They’re softer than Egyptian cotton and organic cotton sheets, which is another way of saying they’re made of double brushed microfiber yarns. Great bang for the buck and you’ll sleep easier knowing you saved money by not buying very expensive sheets.

Limited Time Only! Save 49% Off Twin XL | Was $49.99 | Now $25.49

Cafe Du Chateau Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker

This glass French press coffee maker uses a 4-level filtration system, which enables a sediment-free pour over coffee, just like your favorite barista. Also a handy tea press for loose leaf tea.

Save 35% Off | Was $45.82 | Now $29.99

NutriChef 12-Piece Nonstick Kitchen Cookware Set

Tell your grad this cookware set has a hard anodized exterior which makes the cookware resistant to high heat and watch for the blank stare. A 12-piece nonstick cookware set includes saucepan pot, dutch oven pot, cooking pot, large, medium, and small fry pan, soup ladle, pasta fork and spatula.

Save 44% Off | Was $142.99 | Now $80.23

FOODLE Wheat Straw Dinnerware Set

Conquer life’s little accidents with our virtually unbreakable wheat straw dinnerware set – an essential savior for college dorm room messes. This durable, yet classy dinnerware is designed for the modern, busy bee. Dishwasher safe and microwave friendly.

Instant Pot Vortex 5 Quart Single Basket 4-in-1 Air Fryer Oven with Clear Cook Window

Who doesn’t love their food fast and crispy? From the makers of America’s #1 multicooker, Instant Pot, comes the new 5-Quart Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer Oven with Clear Cook Windows. It has an extra-large Clear Cook window that takes the guesswork out of air frying. Couple that with the unique digital message bar that guides you step-by-step through the entire cooking progress. This is a must-have kitchen gadget for any young go-getter!

Save $15 | Was $79.00 | Now $64.00

Dyce Games

My friend’s son is sort of an introvert and these games helped him break the ice in his dorm suite. Because now they’re all great friends, every Friday is now a game night! Choose from the most popular games:

DR. J Professional Projector

Full HD WIFI projector with 120-inch projector screen for indoor and outdoors. With its 5G WIFI and Bluetooth 5.1 capability, this projector is equipped with inputs like HDMI, VGA, USB, AV and AUX ports to iOS/Android smartphone, laptop, tablet, PCs, TV stick, Chromecast, DVD player, PS3/PS4, Micro SD card.

Save $182.00 | Was $259.99 | Now $77.99

