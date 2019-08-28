News Jewish man struck with large rock while exercising in Brooklyn park, NYPD says A man struck a Jewish man in the face with a rock in a Crown Heights park on Tuesday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated August 28, 2019 9:52 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A man attacked a Jewish man with a rock in a Crown Heights park Tuesday morning, police said. The suspect began punching the 63-year-old man, who was wearing traditional Jewish attire, while he was exercising in the Lincoln Terrace Park, near Buffalo Avenue and East New York Avenue, at about 7:40 a.m., police said. The victim tried to defend himself, but the suspect then struck him in the face with a rock, police said. The 63-year-old man was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and treated for dental injuries and a laceration to the head, cops said. Police said there was no interaction between the suspect and the victim prior to the attack. City Councilman Chaim Deutsch shared an image on Twitter of a large rectangular stone, saying it was the rock allegedly used in the attack. “Has it become too dangerous for openly religious Jewish men to walk the streets of NYC?” he wrote in the post. Mayor Bill de Blasio also spoke out about the attack, writing on Twitter, “This city will stop at nothing to protect our communities from hate and violence.” Police released a video of the suspect Tuesday night. The department’s Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.