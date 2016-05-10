Jon Stewart: Donald Trump ‘is a man-baby’

“Are you eligible to run if you are a man-baby?”

Can a man-baby run for president?

That’s the hilarious question former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart posed Monday on David Axelrod’s podcast.

Stewart made the remarks about presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, where he and Axelrod taped “The Axe Files.”

“I don’t even know if Donald Trump is eligible to be president, and that’s not a birther thing … Are you eligible to run if you are a man-baby … a baby-man?” Stewart wondered.

“He is a man-baby,” he continued. “He has the physical countenance of a man and a baby’s temperament and hands.”

Stewart went on to call Trump thin-skinned, and he remarked that Vanity Fair’s Graydon Carter joked about Trump’s hands 25 years ago. “He’s still not [expletive] over it,” Stewart said.

“And his hands aren’t any bigger,” Axelrod quipped.

