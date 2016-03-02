Jose Contreras killed in hit-and-run in the Bronx; gray Cadillac Escalade sought

Police have released surveillance video of a car involved in a Bronx hit-and-run on Sunday.

Police have released surveillance video of a car involved in a Bronx hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Police said that a 2001-2006 gray suburban Cadillac Escalade struck 63-year-old Jose Contreras near East 175th Street and Webster Avenue in Mount Hope just before 1:30 a.m., then fled the scene. Cops believe that Contreras was standing near the Cross Bronx Expressway entrance ramp when he tried to cross Webster Avenue and was hit.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and took Contreras to St. Barnabas Hospital with severe body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, cops said.

Authorities released video on Tuesday of the Escalade near Park Avenue and Ittner Place just before the alleged hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.