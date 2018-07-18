All 12 suspects indicted by a grand jury in connection with the murder of Bronx teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

The suspects, all of whom are purported members of the Dominican gang, Trinitarios, appeared in front of a judge as family and friends of Guzman-Feliz sat in the pews.

As the first pair of defendents exited the courtroom, a woman, identified in reports as the teen’s mother, can be heard yelling “asesino,” which means murderer in Spanish.

Guzman-Feliz, 15, was killed on June 20 in a case of mistaken identity, according to police. He was dragged out of a bodega in Belmont and stabbed repeatedly with knives and a machete. He died after running to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital and collapsing at the entrance.

All 12 suspects were indicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree conspiracy, first- and second-degree gang assault and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon. Five of the suspects were also charged with first-degree murder, which included torture, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

Below are all the suspects:

Luis A. Cabrera Santos, 25, of the Bronx: Charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21, of the Bronx: Charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26, of the Bronx: Charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Diego Suero, 29, of the Bronx: Charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Jose Muniz, 21, of the Bronx: Charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx: Charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella, 24, of Freeport: Charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Danel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx: Charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx: Charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24, of the Bronx: Charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Elvin Garcia, 23, of Manhattan: Charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Kevin Alvarez, 19, of the Bronx: Charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.