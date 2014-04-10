Kaepernick, Patton, Lockette being investigated in Miami incident

San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Quinton Patton and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette are the subject of a Miami Police Department investigation involving a woman who said she woke up in a hospital bed with no memory of what had happened to her.

The woman filed a report saying that on the evening of April 1, she was talking and mixing drinks for the trio late at Lockette’s luxury apartment in Miami’s Viceroy condo tower where they told her “that in order to drink the shots she had to ‘hit’ the bong which contained marijuana.”

As they were sitting, talking and watching a basketball game, the woman said, she began to feel light headed and went to a bedroom to lie down. Kaepernick, she said, came in “and started kissing her,” then totally undressed her, and left saying he would return. The woman told cops that Lockette and Patton then opened the door and “peeked” inside. “She told them ‘what are you doing? Where is Colin?’ ‘Get out'” according to the report, and they closed the door and left.

The woman, who said she had a past sexual relationship with Kaepernick, then woke up in a hospital with no memory of how she arrived there, she told police.

“The 49ers organization is aware of the recent media report regarding Colin Kaepernick and Quinton Patton. We are in the process of gathering the pertinent facts,” said San Francisco 49ers director of public relations Bob Lange. The Seattle Seahawks and Lockette’s agent did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.