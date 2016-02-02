Kahton Anderson, Brooklyn gang member, convicted in bus shooting

A Brooklyn jury convicted a 15-year-old gang member Monday in the 2014 murder of a bystander who was caught in the crossfire with rivals while on a bus.

Kahton Anderson, of Bedford-Stuyvesant, faces up to 15 years to life in prison for various criminal counts, including second-degree murder, the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said. Anderson, who was a Stack Money Goons member, was on a B15 bus on March 20, 2014 when three members of the rival Twan Family gang boarded, prompting him to unload a revolver from his backpack, according to the district attorney.

When the teen opened fire, he struck Angel Rojas, 39, in the back of the head while he was sitting in the front of the bus and on the phone. Rojas, a father of two, was pronounced dead a short time later.

A Brooklyn Criminal Court judge set a sentencing date for Feb. 18.