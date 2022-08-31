Kansas sportsbooks are giving $650 in free bets before state launch

Kansas sportsbooks are set to begin taking betting action from customers online beginning Thursday morning, and some of the market’s top wagering operators will continue to offer free bets as incentive for early sign ups through Thursday morning. While Barstool Sportsbook will end its pre-registration window at midnight Wednesday, apps such as DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM will continue to run these free bets through the official start of the live period.

Four different Kansas sportsbooks are currently offering a variety of free bets. In the case of most, players who sign up now will be able to return and receive another promotion involving odds boosts, risk-free bets and similar offers.

Kansas sportsbooks offer free bets ahead of Thursday launch

Competition for betting dollars (called handle) figures to be heated as Kansas sportsbooks turn on the lights for operations this holiday weekend. While bettors will have access to Major League Baseball, tennis, golf, auto racing and soccer, the primary driver figures to be Week 1 of the college football season. That said, it’s no surprise why the majority of Kansas sportbooks are targeting the gridiron with free bets specials.

Let’s quickly run through some of the notable early sign up specials.

DraftKings Sportsbook: $300 in free bets instantly

New players at DraftKings will instantly receive $100 in free bets for signing up before Thursday’s official launch. Then, any user who wagers at least $5 on any college football game this weekend will receive an additional $200. This means bettors will walk away with $300 at their disposal, simply for getting in early, returning, and making a $5 first wager/depoist.

DraftKings, which figures to be a top Kansas sportsbook this fall.

Barstool Sportsbook: Insurance and multiple free bets

This Kansas sportsbook will give bettors $50 in prelaunch free bets through midnight, plus $50 in mycash. Once live, a $10 deposit and wager will trigger another $100 bonus and a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Barstool Kansas pre-registration bonus.

Other Kansas Sportsbooks offering free bets

Two other prominent Kansas sportsbooks will bring eager customers free bets before launch. This includes FanDuel and BetMGM.

At FanDuel, players can register for $100 in free bets immediately and then return to receive another $50 after making a $10 deposit. This stands up as a quality offer — one that can then be paired with a $10 bet insurance on any Labor Day Weekend college football game.

FanDuel Sportsbook and receive a total of $150.

What’s more BetMGM will offer any new user a $200 pre-registration bonus before Thursday morning. When the app goes live, players can login and use the bonus as they attack a weekend schedule of sporting events that gets underway with a mix of multiple marquee events.

BetMGM free bets bonus.