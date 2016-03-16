Kenneth Miley charged after grandson brings gun to school in Queens

A 54-year-old Queens man was arrested after his grandson took his loaded gun to school, police said.Kenneth Miley was charged …

A 54-year-old Queens man was arrested after his grandson took his loaded gun to school, police said.

Kenneth Miley was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and unauthorized possession of a pistol, revolver or ammunition, a violation of the city’s administrative code. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

His 11-year-old grandson apparently found the 380 semi-automatic gun underneath his grandfather’s couch and decided to bring it to school Tuesday, authorities said. Someone later found the gun in his bag, which he left unattended at P.S. 40, on Union Hall Street in Jamaica.

The student told police the gun, which had with one live round of ammunition in the magazine, belonged to his grandfather. The student said he knew how to load and unload a gun.

Miley allegedly told investigators that he had found the gun and was planning on walking it into a precinct to return it, but had put it under his bed in the meantime. Police allegedly found two rounds of ammunition underneath a bed in his home residence.

“This is incredibly disturbing and nothing is more important than the safety of all students and staff,” a Department of Education spokeswoman said in a statement. “School staff immediately notified NYPD and they swiftly responded.

“Families were notified yesterday and additional staff is available to the school community to provide ongoing support,” she added. “We will continue to work closely with the police department as they investigate this alarming incident, and ensure that all students and staff feel safe.”

Attorney information for Miley was not immediately available.