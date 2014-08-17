Double homicide on Harlem street

An early-morning shooting left two men dead in Harlem Sunday, police said.

The vicims, 21-year-old Kenny Jimenez and 27-year-old Francisco Mercedez, were standing on Broadway near West 151st Street when a man driving a white vehicle got out and started shooting just after 2:50 a.m., police said. He struck Jimenez in the neck and Mercedez in the back, police said.

Jimenez, who lived just steps away, died on the street, police said. Mercedez, from the Highbridge area of the Bronx, died at Harlem Hospital.