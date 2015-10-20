Khloe Kardashian on Lamar Odom: ‘Incredible strides have been made’

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence about Lamar Odom’s hospitalization.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wrote on her website that “incredible strides have been made,” thanks to the doctors and nurses at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

Odom, her estranged husband, has been hospitalized since last Tuesday, when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

Kardashian said that the past week has been “incredibly difficult” and thanked fans for their prayers.

“You can never be prepared for an experience like this, but without the outpouring of love and endless prayers that Lamar has received and the strength I was given from my love ones, it would have been difficult to endure,” she wrote. “Thank you for your continued support. God is great!!!”