LATEST PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
50° Good Afternoon
News

Robber knocks down elderly man with cane, pretends to help him back up, cops say

The man acted like he was helping the victim back up when he noticed people approaching, cops say.

The NYPD released surveillance image of a man

The NYPD released surveillance image of a man they said they are searching for in connection with the assault and robbery of an older man in Kips Bay Tuesday. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
Print

A suspect in Kips Bay was caught on surveillance footage knocking down an older man who was using a cane in an attempt to rob him, police say.

The unidentified individual tried to nab the victim’s wallet by approaching him from behind and sticking his hands in the 70-year-old man’s pocket, the NYPD says.

As the suspect removed the wallet, the victim’s cane was knocked out from underneath him, video shows. The incident took place on Park Avenue South, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials say.

Police add the suspect quickly noticed bystanders were approaching, so he acted like he was helping the victim get back on his feet.

The two engaged in a brief scuffle before the suspect left the scene with only $15 in cash from the victim’s wallet, police say. Video shows several people pass by without assisting the victim.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black knit cap, gray hooded weather with red lining and a black jacket.

Meghan

Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016.

News photos & videos

President Donald Trump recently tweeted about his legal Trump's tweets, explained
Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer and other celebrities joined Celebrities joining in on political protests
Cuomo addresses Nixon's run for governor
Barron Trump turned 12 on Tuesday. Get to know Barron Trump, the president's 5th child
The Second Avenue subway is only one-quarter of What to know about the Second Avenue subway
President Donald Trump has five children, Donald Jr., Trump's family tree: Who's who