A suspect in Kips Bay was caught on surveillance footage knocking down an older man who was using a cane in an attempt to rob him, police say.

The unidentified individual tried to nab the victim’s wallet by approaching him from behind and sticking his hands in the 70-year-old man’s pocket, the NYPD says.

As the suspect removed the wallet, the victim’s cane was knocked out from underneath him, video shows. The incident took place on Park Avenue South, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials say.

Police add the suspect quickly noticed bystanders were approaching, so he acted like he was helping the victim get back on his feet.

The two engaged in a brief scuffle before the suspect left the scene with only $15 in cash from the victim’s wallet, police say. Video shows several people pass by without assisting the victim.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black knit cap, gray hooded weather with red lining and a black jacket.