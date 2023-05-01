Knicks center Mitchell Robinson trying to put injury behind him and ‘shake back’

While Robinson was able to grab 14 rebounds on Sunday and go a perfect 3-for-3 from the field, he wasn’t nearly as impactful on defense and oftentimes seemed hobbled while moving around the court. After the game, when he was asked if he was banged up at all, he simply replied, “Very.”

Now, being banged up at this stage of the NBA season is not a shock, but the Knicks are going to need their defensive stalwart to be more of a difference-maker for the remainder of the series if they have any hopes of advancing.

In the Cleveland series, Robinson averaged 8.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game. However, on Sunday his -13 plus/minus was the worst mark of any player on the court, regardless of team.