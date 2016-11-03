L&B Spumoni Gardens murder suspect arrested by feds

Federal authorities charged a man on Thursday with the summer murder of an L & B Spumoni Gardens pizzeria co-owner.

Andres Fernandez, 41, was charged by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York with fatally shooting Louis Barbati, 61, outside of his Dyker Heights home.

Barbati was shot as he got out of his parked car at about 7 p.m. on June 30. He was carrying $15,000 in cash, or his share of the famed restaurant’s profits, inside a plastic bag, according to the federal complaint. Barbati had left the restaurant about 20 minutes earlier.

Fernandez, known as Andy, allegedly shot Barbati multiple times, but then fled without taking the cash.

Data from Fernandez’s phone showed him at the pizza restaurant hours before he allegedly shot Barbati, according to the complaint.

Fernandez was held without bond during his arraignment on Thursday.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated that Fernandez took Barbati’s money after the shooting; Fernandez is not accused of taking the money.