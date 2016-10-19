Last presidential debate: Trump, Clinton to square off in Las Vegas

The accusations against Donald Trump will likely come up in the debate.

The third and final presidential debate, slated for Wednesday, will follow a number of accusations about Republican nominee Donald Trump.

After Trump said that his 2005 comments about groping and kissing women without consent were just “locker room talk” and not something he had actually done, multiple women came forward to accuse Trump of inappropriately touching them in the past.

Trump and his campaign have denied the accusations, but they will likely come up in the debate. His remarks were a major topic in the second presidential debate on Oct. 9, during which Trump tried to turn the attention to past accusations of sexual misconduct by President Bill Clinton — claims largely ignored by Hillary Clinton during the debate.

Here are the details of the last scheduled faceoff between Trump and Clinton before the election.

Where: University of Nevada-Las Vegas

When: Oct. 19 at 9 p.m.

Who: Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the debate between Clinton and Trump.

Format: The format will be the same as the first debate. There will be six 15-minute segments that will begin with a question from Wallace. Trump and Clinton will have two minutes to respond, and they will also have time to respond to each other. Wallace will balance the remaining time between the candidates.

The topics of the debate, chosen by Wallace, will be debt and entitlements, immigration, economy, the Supreme Court, foreign hot spots and fitness to be president.

How to watch: A number of channels will air the debate on television, including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX and NBC. Some of these networks will also live-stream the debate on their websites.

Additionally, Regal Cinemas will be streaming the debate at more than 200 theaters across the country. Tickets are free, but must be acquired at the box office. The Regal Union Square Stadium is the only participating theater in New York City.