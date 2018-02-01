‘Law & Order: SVU’ coffee urn caused bomb scare near NY Supreme Court building, police source says

The coffee urn was returned to the owner, police said.

A bomb scare near the New York Supreme Court building was determined to be a coffee urn left behind from a “Law & Order: SVU” film set on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, a law enforcement source said. Photo Credit: Animal Planet / Damian Strohmeyer

A catering crew working with “Law & Order: SVU” got a taste of real-life drama on Thursday when a coffee urn that was left near the New York County Supreme Court building touched off a bomb scare, according to a law enforcement source.

The NYPD was alerted to the suspicious package near Worth and Centre streets in lower Manhattan shortly before noon, police said.

The NYPD bomb squad responded and about 20 minutes later, the package was determined to be a coffee urn and the all clear was given, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The urn was covered in plastic wrap and left in a red milk crate on a bench, photos from the scene show.

“The package has been properly identified and the owner retrieved her belonging! All #traffic have been opened,” the 5th Precinct tweeted at 12:16 p.m.

“Law & Order: SVU,” which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC, is currently filming its 19th season. Set in New York City, the show often films scenes near the courthouses in lower Manhattan.

A request for comment from an NBC Universal spokesperson representing “Law & Order: SVU” was not immediately returned.