Leg washes up along Hudson River days after torso found off Red Hook coast, cops say

The leg may be connected to a female torso found last week, a source said.

A leg washed up in the Hudson River on the Upper West Side over the weekend, cops said Monday. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

Investigators were working Monday to identify whether a leg that washed up in the Hudson River on the Upper West Side over the weekend belonged to a woman whose torso was found floating in the water in Red Hook last week.

The discovery comes as a police source said a blood sample was found in the bathtub of her boyfriend’s New Jersey home.

The leg and part of a foot were found at about noon on Saturday by a woman who was jogging by the 79th Street Boat Basin, police said. The foot had pink painted toenails, a source said.

The leg may be connected to the badly decomposed headless torso of a woman who was found on June 27 off the coast of Red Hook, the source said. Police were awaiting DNA confirmation.

The woman’s body, which had a tattoo on her right hip, was reportedly identified by her mother, who recognized the design. According to reports, she said her daughter’s tattoo was a tribute to an aunt, and that the woman lived in New Jersey.

The police source said the blood sample was found by NYPD cadaver dogs, and the woman’s boyfriend is considered a person of interest in her death.