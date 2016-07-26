Lena Dunham, America Ferrera slam Donald Trump in DNC speech

The two actresses criticized what the Republican nominee has said throughout his campaign.

Actresses Lena Dunham and America Ferrera slammed Donald Trump in a joint speech Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.

“I’m Lena Dunham, and according to Donald Trump, my body is probably like a ‘2,’” the “Girls” star said as she introduced herself.

“I’m America Ferrera, and according to Donald Trump, I’m probably a rapist,” the “Ugly Betty” actress said.

“We know what you’re all thinking: Why should you care what some television celebrity has to say about politics?” Dunham asked. Ferrera added, “And we feel the same way – but he is the Republican nominee so we need to talk about him.”

Ferrera described herself as the daughter of immigrants, revealing that she occasionally needed a free meal to get through the school day when she was growing up. She said that Hillary Clinton has spent her career proving that she doesn’t see race or economic status “but our capacity to grow into thriving adults, capable of contributing great things to this country.”

Dunham called herself a “pro-choice, feminist, sexual assault survivor with a chronic reproductive illness.” She said that Trump’s rhetoric about women “takes us back to a time when we were meant to be beautiful and silent.”

“Meanwhile, 22 years ago, Hillary Clinton declared that women’s rights were human rights,” Dunham added.

The two actresses called for Americans to “put Hillary in the White House and let’s declare love trumps hate.”