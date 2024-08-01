Lower Manhattan cops shot: Alleged gang member questioned as one injured officer heads home from hospital

One of the NYPD sergeants is released from hospital.

One of two NYPD sergeants who were shot in Lower Manhattan while stopping a robbery suspect on Thursday afternoon was released from the hospital later in the evening.

Meanwhile, charges are pending against the suspected shooter, whom police brass identified as a gang member, police brass said.

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny who spoke to reporters at Bellevue Hospital, the alleged robbery suspect — Joshua Dorsett, 22 — allegedly shot two NYPD sergeants on Delancey and Eldridge Streets at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Kenny said Dorsett is a known “Up the Hill” gang member who is currently out on parole for a drug possession conviction in 2022, and had visited his probation officer earlier Thursday morning.

Dorsett is accused of allegedly attempting to rob individuals inside the second floor of 91 Canal St. on Aug. 1.

“He produces a firearm and announces a robbery. He pointed at numerous women and begins to steal their purses,” Chief Kenny said.

Police brass say the location is officially listed as a mahjong parlor, but also engaged in gambling. Being from the area, police believe Dorsett knew of the gaming activity prior to the robbery.

The sergeants, however, attempted to stop Dorsett, who then fled the scene. Police said they pursued him to Delancey and Eldridge Streets, where things turned violent.

“When two uniformed sergeants, one from the 5th Precinct and one from the 7th Precinct, stop Dorsett, he begins to pull a loaded firearm out of his front pants pocket. A struggle begins for the possession of the gun between Dorsett and the two sergeants, and a shot is fired by the perpetrator,” Chief Kenny said. “One sergeant is struck in the groin, and one is struck in the left leg. We have one bullet that hit both cops.”

Both sergeants were rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition while Dorsett was cuffed at the scene and taken to the 5th Precinct for questioning. A loaded handgun was recovered.

While one of the gunshot victims had to undergo surgery and is expected to stay hospitalized overnight, the other was released to a standing ovation that included Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

“I’m relieved to say that our officers are both in good stable condition. And we’re expected to make a full recovery. I just spoke to both of them earlier. They’re in good spirits. Make no mistake today could have turned out very different. Yet again. Your office has confronted a violent criminal who had no problem carrying an illegal gun on our streets,” Caban said. “They’re lucky to be alive.”