Two officers in Lower Manhattan were shot while responding to a robbery attempt on Thursday afternoon, police sources said.

The suspected shooter is now in custody for the violent incident that unfolded in the area of 91 Canal St., in the confines of the 5th Precinct, at about 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 1.

According to law enforcement sources, two sergeants assigned to different precincts responded to a reported robbery at the location and engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect to Delancey and Eldridge Streets.

Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities said, the sergeants were able to apprehend the perpetrator and attempted to arrest him on the ground.

While they wrestled with him, sources said, the suspect opened fire — striking one of the sergeants in the thigh, and grazing the other sergeant in the leg.

“The cops were chasing him and tried to box him in. They threw him on the roof of the car,” said witness Ricardo Hernandez. “We only heard one gunshot. There was a lot of yelling and it got crazy with a lot of cops coming.”

Both wounded officers were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, and are expected to survive.

The perpetrator was taken into custody without further incident, with charges pending at this time.

Police asked the public to stay clear of the area of Delancey and Eldridge Streets due to a heavy NYPD presence as part of an ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking story; check back with amNY.com later for further updates.