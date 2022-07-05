One more look: Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular lights up the night, and thousands of spectators’ faces

Quantcast
Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular 2022
A young man watches the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in awe from Long Island City.
Photo by Dean Moses

The 46th annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular lit up the New York City skyline along the East River.

For approximately 25 minutes Monday night, thousands of spectators assembled along the waterfront — and millions more watching at home — marveled at the incredible sight of 50,000 firework shells being catapulted into the night sky in majestic colors celebrating America.

At Hunters Point in Long Island City, thousands lined up around the waterfront with their cameras and phones ready to capture the moment. Some donned red, white, and blue LED lights, while others simply waved the American flag in excitement.

NYPD presence was felt around the city with foot patrols and traffic coordination, especially when the thousands who enjoyed the view from Hunters Point clogged the streets in an attempt to enter the subway system to catch the 7 train for a ride home.

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

