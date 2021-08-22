A cold-blooded hit: Video shows killer executing man in car on Queens street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Resembling something out of a crime drama, video footage that the NYPD released Saturday night shows a cool and calculated shooter executing a man in Queens last week.

Police said the murder happened at about 11:18 p.m. on Aug. 19 in front of a luxury apartment building at 28-10 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City. That’s where Joseph Bryan, 50, of Jackson Heights was slain while sitting inside a vehicle parked in front of the location.

The video, taken from the entrance of a nearby parking garage, captures Bryan’s alleged killer in the act. At first, the suspect casually walks into the garage while apparently engaged in a phone conversation. Bryan is seated inside a parked sedan near the location.

Within seconds, the gunman — still apparently on the phone — exits the garage and walks toward the sedan. He then reaches into his pants pocket for a gun, then sprints up to Bryan’s vehicle and blasts several shots at the driver’s side.

Police said the shots shattered the window and struck Bryan multiple times about his arm and torso.

Law enforcement sources said the gunman then entered a dark-colored SUV, operated by another individual waiting nearby, which fled the scene along Queens Boulevard.

Officers from the 108th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the mortally injured Bryan inside the vehicle. EMS rushed him to Mount Sinai Queens hospital in Astoria, where he died a short time later.

As shown in the footage, the murderer wore a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, a white long-sleeved shirt, black pants with white stripes down the side, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.