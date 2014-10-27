Brooklyn Chamber designates more “Made in Brooklyn” monikers

Dozens of Brooklyn mom and pops shop recently joined the list of businesses that are borough certified.

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce added 88 businesses to its “Made in Brooklyn” initiative that promotes the shops by highlighting that their staff and operations are done entirely in Kings County.

Carlo Scissura, the chamber’s CEO, said word-of-mouth about the program is growing since it launched in August.

“It’s amazing. It’s really like taking a life of its own. People love it, they are into it, they are excited about it,” he said.

Applicants can apply for the designation on the chamber’s website. A staff will review the application to determine how much of business is involved in the borough.

Scissura said the chamber wanted to make sure that its homegrown businesses got more of the limelight than the shops located outside the city that use the Brooklyn name.

Some of the new Made in Brooklyn businesses include:

Brooklyn Winery

Urban Chandy, a lighting store located near the Navy Yard

Shana Luther Handbags, in Cobble Hill