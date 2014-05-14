Man accused of shooting 13-year-old Gama Droiville arraigned

Droiville said that he forgives Potomont.

Shooting victim Gama Droiville at Kings County hospital on April 22, 2014. Photo Credit: MCT / Nhat V. Meyer

The man accused of shooting 13-year-old Gama Droiville and a 24-year-old man was arraigned on a 12-count indictment Wednesday.

Kareem Potomont, 20, hands cuffed and clutching a Bible, pleaded not guilty in Brooklyn Supreme Court. He was held on $200,000 bail.

Potomont faces charges including attempted murder and assault for allegedly shooting Droiville and Eduardo Dolphy on Flatbush Avenue last month. Police have said Dolphy may have been the intended target of the shooting.

Droiville said that he forgives his assailant.

Kareem Potomont, 21, was charged with shooting 13-year-old Gama Droiville in the head and eye. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

“Even [when] we asked Gama if he is sure about that, he said ‘yes,'” said Droiville’s uncle, Jimmy Marcel. “That’s something coming from his heart. It’s not [something] every adult can say. Gama is a model.”

Potomont’s lawyer said he has been the victim of bullying himself. His next court date is July 9.