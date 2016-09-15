LaGuardia Airport sees 3 gun-related arrests of passengers this week, Port Authority police say

Police said Creighton D. Johnson tried to check luggage with the guns inside.

Two people were arrested in as many days for trying to bring luggage with guns inside them onto planes at LaGuardia Airport this week, Port Authority police said on Thursday.

In the first incident, Rodney Dunlap, 39, was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm after he checked his bag with the loaded pistol inside. Dunlap, from Texas, was already through security when he was paged back to the luggage area at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Port Authority.

“I didn’t know I couldn’t have the gun here,” Dunlap allegedly told authorities, a police source said.

In a separate incident, Ohio man Creighton D. Johnson, 33, was charged with criminal possession of weapons after he was allegedly found on Tuesday with a .40 caliber Glock pistol, a Smith and Wesson M & P pistol, and two magazines with 23 rounds of ammunition, according to the Port Authority.

They were both inside luggage Johnson tried to check, a police source said.

He was spotted at about 9:15 a.m. near the Delta counter in Terminal C.

Johnson told investigators he’d been in New York since Sept. 9 and admitted the guns were his, the source said.

In a separate incident the next day, an Arizona man was caught at the security checkpoint with a pistol magazine in his carry-on bag. Steven Sisko, 55, was charged with criminal possession of a high-capacity magazine when he was allegedly discovered at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday with 14 rounds of 9 mm ammunition at the screening point.