Man dead after being gunned down on Brooklyn Street

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a hail of bullets in front of a house in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn Monday morning.

The victim was gunned down at around 10:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Paerdegat 1st Street near East 79th Street. The 20-year-old was shot multiple times, once in the back, five times in the right arm and one time in the left arm, police said.

The man was transported by EMS to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim’s name has yet to be released. There have been no arrests.