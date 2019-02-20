News Man killed at Grand Central may have been caught on train: NYPD The 39-year-old man was found with "severe trauma to the body," police said. A man died at Grand Central Terminal on Feb. 19 after a piece of his clothing possibly got caught on a train, police said. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated February 20, 2019 11:39 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A man was struck and killed Tuesday night by a train at Grand Central Terminal, and authorities are investigating whether a piece of his clothing got caught on the train, police said. The unidentified 39-year-old was on the No. 7 train platform at the station around 7:23 p.m. when the incident happened, investigators said. EMS crews declared the man dead at the scene after they found him "unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to the body," police said. A NYPD spokeswoman said police are investigating reports that a piece of the man's clothing became caught on a train door, leading to him being pulled into the tunnel. Service for the 7 train was disrupted for about two hours while first responders conducted their investigation. A medical examiner's report is pending, police said. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.