Man killed at Grand Central may have been caught on train: NYPD

A man was struck and killed Tuesday night by a train at Grand Central Terminal, and authorities are investigating whether a piece of his clothing got caught on the train, police said.

The unidentified 39-year-old was on the No. 7 train platform at the station around 7:23 p.m. when the incident happened, investigators said. EMS crews declared the man dead at the scene after they found him "unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to the body," police said.

A NYPD spokeswoman said police are investigating reports that a piece of the man's clothing became caught on a train door, leading to him being pulled into the tunnel.

Service for the 7 train was disrupted for about two hours while first responders conducted their investigation. A medical examiner's report is pending, police said.