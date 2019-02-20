LATEST PAPER
Man killed at Grand Central may have been caught on train: NYPD

The 39-year-old man was found with "severe trauma to the body," police said.

A man died at Grand Central Terminal on

A man died at Grand Central Terminal on Feb. 19 after a piece of his clothing possibly got caught on a train, police said. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
A man was struck and killed Tuesday night by a train at Grand Central Terminal, and authorities are investigating whether a piece of his clothing got caught on the train, police said.

The unidentified 39-year-old was on the No. 7 train platform at the station around 7:23 p.m. when the incident happened, investigators said. EMS crews declared the man dead at the scene after they found him "unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to the body," police said.

A NYPD spokeswoman said police are investigating reports that a piece of the man's clothing became caught on a train door, leading to him being pulled into the tunnel. 

Service for the 7 train was disrupted for about two hours while first responders conducted their investigation. A medical examiner's report is pending, police said. 

