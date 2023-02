Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 49-year-old man was shot dead inside a Brooklyn NYCHA complex Thursday, police said.

Jason Andrades, a resident of Red Hook Houses where the shooting took place, was shot in the left leg at around 9:25 a.m. at the 131 Lorraine St. complex.

When officers arrived, Andrades was unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the scene and transported him to the New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests.