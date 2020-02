Cops responded to the scene at Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue.

Police say a man was found dead on an E train in Queens Wednesday morning.

The NYPD says authorities responded to a 911 call for an unconscious man inside an E train at Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue in Jamaica at about 5:15 a.m.

The 66-year-old man was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.