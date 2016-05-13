Man found shot in flipped BMW in Canarsie, pronounced dead at hospital, the NYPD says

The man was found in an overturned black BMW in Canarsie, police said.

A man died after being found in a flipped vehicle in Brooklyn Thursday night, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a call just after 10 p.m. about an overturned black BMW on East 82nd Street in Canarsie, cops said. They found the driver, 22, with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

The man was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man has not been identified yet.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The incident is under investivation.