Man gropes woman with walker in the Bronx, NYPD says

The man who police say groped and choked a 74-year-old woman after following her to her apartment door in the Bronx was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Joshua McCallum, 24, followed the woman, who uses a walker, as she left the elevator on the 11th floor of her apartment building near East 161st Street and Park Avenue in Morrisania at about 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 18, the NYPD said. He put her in a chokehold and groped her, police said.

The woman was able to bang on a neighbor’s door, scaring McCallum enough to run away, according to police.

McCallum, who lives about a block from the woman’s apartment, was caught on surveillance video entering the elevator of the building just before the woman had. Police identified him as the suspect on Saturday.

He was charged with attempted rape, burglary and sexual abuse, police said.