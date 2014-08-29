Pedro Vargas arrested for impersonating cab driver in assault on mom with kids

UPDATE: Police said Friday they had arrested 48-year-old Pedro Vargas of Yonkers in connection with the assault. He was being held on charges of felony assault and endangering the welfare of a child. No information on an attorney was immediately available.

A man was still on the run Wednesday after impersonating a cabdriver and trying to sexually assault a woman inside the car while her 1-year-old child sat on her lap, police said.

The 26-year-old woman, who was not identified, got in the car with her three children on 207th Street in Manhattan early Sunday morning and asked the man, who said he was a cabdriver, to take her to Queens, police said.

When they got to Forest Hills at about 2:45 a.m., the man, in his 40s, pulled over onto Queens Boulevard and threatened the woman, demanding her purse. He then took her hand and tried to put it over his crotch, police said.

The man grabbed the seat belt and buckled the woman in, but she fought back. The woman tried to escape the car and he grabbed her shirt to pull her back.

The man then elbowed her 5-year-old in the head and grabbed the 3-year-old, pulling the child out of the car.

She got away, however, and he quickly sped off, police said.

All three children were taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center with minor injuries, police said.

The man had an earring in his right ear, manicured eye brows and spoke Spanish, police said.