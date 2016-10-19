Man indicted in meat cleaver attack on NYPD detective, Manhattan DA says

Joudeh is facing several charges, including attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

A Queens man was indicted Tuesday in the meat cleaver attack on an off-duty detective in midtown last month.

Akram Joudeh, 32, was slapped with several charges, including attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, in connection with the Sept. 15 incident that left off-duty Detective Brian O’Donnell with a six inch gash across his forehead, Manhattan DA Cy Vance said.

Cops approached Joudeh while he was trying to remove a boot from his car parked at Broadway and West 30th Street when he allegedly took out the cleaver and ran away.

O’Donnell tried to subdue him at West 32nd Street between 6th and 7th avenues but the suspect struck him in the head, the indictment said.

Officers subdued Joudeh after shooting him.