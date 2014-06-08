Man killed outside ‘Mob Wives’-owned SI bar

A 46-year-old man was killed when he tried to break up a fight.

A 46-year-old man was killed when he tried to break up a fight outside a Staten Island bar owned by “Mob Wives” star Angela “Big Ang” Raiola, police said.

The man, who was not identified, tried to intervene in a fight between two or three people in front of the Drunken Monkey on Foster Avenue. The man died at about 3:40 a.m., about 20 minutes before the bar closed.

The man was hit in the process, stumbled backwards and hit his head on the pavement. Police are looking for the people involved in the initial fight.

The jungle-inspired bar was opened in 2007 by Raiola and her cousin, according to the website. Raiola, known for her big personality and even bigger curves, bartends there.

(Alison Fox)