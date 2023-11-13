A man sadly lost his life after apparently jumping from an Upper East Side apartment building.

Tragedy struck the Upper East Side on Monday after a man apparently leaped from an apartment building, police said.

According to authorities, police from the 19th Precinct rushed to 81st Street and East End Avenue at 8 a.m. on Nov. 13 to discover a man unresponsive in the roadway. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. No criminality is suspected.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the man was 47 years old and is believed to have taken his own life after jumping from a luxury apartment building.

“I saw multiple police cars blocking the street and a body covered in a white blanket,” local resident Angelica Turcios told amNewYork Metro. “It was crazy to see something like that occur so close to home.”

Police cordoned off the scene to traffic as the medical examiner investigated. The final cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental illness or suicidal thoughts call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org