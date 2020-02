A man cheated death on the subway tracks this morning in Brooklyn just to grab a cell phone, according to …

Brooklyn Nets guard Deron Williams reacts after he sinks a three-point shot against the Charlotte Bobcats in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pool

A man cheated death on the subway tracks this morning in Brooklyn just to grab a cell phone, according to the MTA.

Around 10:30 a.m., a man climbed onto the tracks of the 105th Street L train station in Canarsie to recover his cell phone. The train rolled into the station and on top of him. He was able to get out from beneath the train and walked away, refusing medical attention, MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz said.

Last year, 53 people died from being struck by a train.